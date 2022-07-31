Los Angeles Times
LOS ANGELES – For 25 years Rabbi Barry Silver has served as the spiritual leader of L’Dor Va-Dor, a progressive synagogue in Boynton Beach, Florida. Like most congregational rabbis, he offers a Jewish perspective on major life events, giving weekly sermons, performing weddings, funerals and baby namings, and occasionally counseling congregants wrestling with whether to have an abortion.
Silver tells his congregation that contrary to Roman Catholic and evangelical teachings, which state that life begins at conception, traditional Jewish law says life begins at birth. Before then, the mother’s physical and emotional well-being is paramount.
In some extreme cases – such as when the mother’s life is at stake – an abortion is not just permitted by Jewish law, but required.
“Right in the beginning of the Torah, Genesis states that God formed the human, Adam, from the dust of the Earth, like you create a work of pottery. Then he breathed the breath of life in him and he lived,” Silver said. “We equate breathing with living.”
People of faith hold a variety of views on this issue, rooted in their own traditions, teachings and laws.
Muslim teachings hold that the soul is breathed into a fetus 120 days after conception. Other religious groups – Unitarians, the Oklevueha Native American Church, and the Satanic Temple (a global organization that is headquartered in Salem, Mass., and that, despite its name, doesn’t actually worship the Prince of Darkness) – consider reproductive choice and bodily autonomy to be sacred.
Even Catholics aren’t united in their views, with 56% saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases, in a 2019 Pew Research Center survey.
Silver, a progressive activist who also works as a civil rights attorney, made headlines this past month after he filed a religious liberty lawsuit challenging a Florida law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. He said the ban makes abortion unlawful even in situations in which it’s mandated by Jewish law.
More suits?
Silver is the first religious leader to file such a suit.
Experts say that after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, he won’t be the last.
“We’re just at the beginning of the religious liberty lawsuits,” said Candace Bond-Theriault, director of racial justice policy with the Law, Rights, and Religion Project at Columbia Law School.
Leaders of religious organizations are talking internally and with one another about what the court’s reversal of Roe in its Dobbs v. Jackson ruling means. At stake, they say, is not just the free exercise of their religious beliefs, but also the fear that a single theological perspective will dictate state and federal law.
“If the Dobbs decision was based on an evangelical understanding of when life begins, then that’s a slippery slope,” said Rahmah Abdulaleem, executive director of Karamah: Muslim Women Lawyers for Human Rights. “Muslims don’t drink at bars, but we don’t say you can’t. We need to respect the diversity of faiths.”
Jews are waking up to what abortion restrictions at the state level could mean for their religious freedom, said Rachel Laser, the first Jewish president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. The group was founded primarily by Protestants in 1947 in response to a Supreme Court decision allowing indirect support of religious education.
“A lot of us don’t necessarily on a conscious level equate our views toward reproductive justice with Judaism, but there is a growing recognition that there is a dissonance between the moral code being imposed by our government and the moral code that is still rooted in many of the values of Judaism,” Laser said.
Jews have been among the most ardent supporters of abortion rights in America. In a 2014 Pew survey, 83% of Jewish respondents agreed that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Other groups
Silver says he is working with lawyers on refiling the suit, which an expert said is garbled, and he has received commitments from other religious organizations to sign on. Other groups say they need more time to formulate a strategic argument.
“In Jewish law, life comes before everything, and when it comes to matters of maternal health, the life and health of the mother always comes before the potential life of the fetus as a general rule,” said Daphne Lazar Price, executive director of the Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance. “Jewish texts don’t look at the number of weeks or trimesters – until the fetus emerges from the womb, the mother’s life is privileged.”
Lazar Price says this perspective is religious, not political. “It’s not partisan; it’s about the health of the mother,” she said.
The Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance is in preliminary talks about taking legal action as well, Lazar Price said.
“There are faith groups across the religious spectrum in this country who are alarmed by developments of the past couple of weeks and where they are going,” she said.
“Americans United is looking at all the options, but I think there is a really powerful argument to be made under the establishment clause that says a government can’t play favorites when it comes to religion,” Laser said. “I think that’s a very intuitive argument to make, and very powerful.”
Muslims
Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says his organization is discussing how and whether to weigh in on the Dobbs decision.
“I think many Muslim organizations are reevaluating the issue of abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade and considering if they need to get involved in this discussion and how – including us,” he said.
A recent survey conducted by the group shows that Muslim respondents hold divergent opinions on whether and how state laws should regulate abortion. A small minority – 13.7% – said they would support laws allowing abortion at any stage of pregnancy without any restrictions. An even smaller share – 7.2% – said they would support laws that prohibit abortion entirely. Between these two extremes, respondents were fairly evenly spread.
Abdulaleem, the executive director of Karamah, says these inquiries around abortion are new.
“The everyday average Muslim did not know what Islam’s law was on abortion,” she said. “So now, thinking people are educating themselves on what Islamic law says about it.”