ATLANTA — A federal judge on Friday rejected a request from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his Fulton County election interference case to U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

In a 49-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said Meadows did not meet the burden for demonstrating the case should be removed. He remanded it back to Fulton Superior Court.

