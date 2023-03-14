Cowboy Slots YouTube screen shot

This screen shot from YouTube shows the logo for the Cowboy Slots channel. The Kemmerer-based channel was recently honored with the YouTube Silver Play Button Award, which recognizes the most popular channels based on subscription counts. Cowboy Slots has reached an audience of more than 170 million people with more than 100,000 subscribers.

Kemmerer Gazette

KEMMERER — Kemmerer resident Brantley Popp, who runs a slot and casino education network on YouTube, was recently honored with the YouTube Silver Play Button Award.

