Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT... At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Federal, or 20 miles northwest of Cheyenne, moving southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Cheyenne, Federal, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Horse Creek and Warren Af Base. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 9 and 26. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 352 and 360. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&