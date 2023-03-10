Wolf 1084

Wolf 1084, pictured, was a member of Wyoming’s Snake River Pack before departing south and dispersing all the way to Colorado. A coming lawsuit seeks to protect pioneer Colorado wolves that wander across the border into Wyoming’s free-fire predator zone.

 Colorado Parks and Wildlife

An environmental advocacy group intends to sue unless the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest takes steps to safeguard Colorado wolves that venture across state lines onto federal land in Wyoming.

“When Endangered Species Act-protected wolves in Colorado cross that invisible border and land in Wyoming, then they’re in the predator zone, and don’t have protection,” Center for Biological Diversity staffer Collette Adkins said. “That’s the problem that we’re seeking to remedy by putting pressure on the Forest Service.”

