Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GOSHEN...CENTRAL LARAMIE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT... At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow from showers along a line extending from 14 miles east of Iron Mountain to 11 miles south of Chugwater to 10 miles northeast of Whitaker to 12 miles northeast of North Cheyenne to 9 miles east of Cheyenne. Movement was east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include... Cheyenne, Burns, Hillsdale, Whitaker, Meriden Rest Area, Gun Barrel, Carpenter and Ranchettes. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 21 and 50. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 368 and 395. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. &&