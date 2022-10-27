GILLETTE (WNE) – The mission statement of the Campbell County Public Library has been changed to add four words.
At a meeting Monday afternoon, the library board voted 4-1 to change the mission statement to include the phrase “while reflecting community standards.”
The mission statement now reads: “Our mission is to provide diverse cultural opportunities while reflecting community standards for reading, learning and entertainment to all citizens of our community. We lead the way to a universe of information with personal service and technology.”
Library board chair Sage Bear said the reason for this change is to have the librarians keep the community in mind when deciding what books to add to the collection.
“We rely heavily on the librarians when they choose the books. They get to pick what comes into our community,” she said. “I want them to think about our community.”
The board approved the change to the mission statement on a 4-1 vote, with Charlie Anderson being the lone person to vote against it.
Anderson said the library board’s legal counsel “raised issues whether this was a good idea for us to pursue.”
He also worried that with the change, it “could lead some people to think that we would be able to violate the First Amendment under the guise of following something as nebulous as ‘community standards.’”