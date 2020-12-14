PINEDALE – One long year ago, in December, a court magistrate’s ruling vindicated one man’s argument to suppress, or throw out, a deputy’s report about a brand inspection stop as evidence, which would have made the resulting five citations moot.
On Dec. 17, Rex F. Rammell of Rock Springs will again argue in Sublette County Circuit Court that the June 27, 2019, stop violates his constitutional rights. He initially requested a jury trial, which could still occur depending on the outcome of the repeat evidence suppression hearing.
Rammell’s last filing on Dec. 8 replied to briefs from Sublette County Deputy Attorney, as well as Wyoming Assistant Attorney General Joshua Eames, who is watching the case closely.
Sublette County Circuit Court Magistrate Clay Kainer’s Dec. 10, 2019, ruling halted local deputies’ occasional inspections of livestock trailers and requests for brand inspection papers, required under Wyoming Statute 11-21-103(b) for anyone transporting any kind of livestock.
Kainer cited the law was “in essence, a theft detection and prevention statute.”
“Based on the foregoing, the Court finds that the State has failed to meet the burden imposed upon it by the U.S. Constitution to demonstrate that the warrantless seizure of (Rammell’s) vehicle was not unreasonable,” he wrote. “Accordingly, any evidence obtained after Deputy Huffman ‘activated’ his lights was obtained illegally and shall not be admissible at trial.”
After Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws approved the ruling, however, the Sublette County Attorney’s Office petitioned a higher court for review. It also emerged that Kainer had not been properly appointed as a magistrate, which the county fixed after his ruling.
Fourth District Judge John Fenn overturned the ruling and remanded the case back to Sublette County Circuit Court for a new evidence suppression hearing. His order requires presiding 3rd Circuit Court Judge Gregory Corpening to apply the “three-prong Burger analyses” (from a California man's challenge of a warrantless search of his commercial salvage yard).
Last year, Kainer’s ruling focused on Rammell’s property being private, not commercial; further, transporting his horses from Sweetwater County to Sublette County without current brand inspections did not pose a significant risk to the public welfare.
Judge Fenn also ordered that the burden of proof of the state law’s unconstitutionality beyond any reasonable doubt falls on Rammell’s shoulders.
Cannon argued a year ago and now, in his legal briefs, that the three-part Burger analysis shows the deputy’s stop of Rammell was a “special need exemption” to the Fourth Amendment. It follows a “substantial government interest” to further a pervasive regulatory scheme, without a warrant necessary, and the brand-inspection law backs it up, according to his briefs.
“What really aggrieves (Rammell) is that people transporting livestock from one county to another should not have to carry a brand inspection,” Cannon wrote, adding, “The statute does not make that distinction.”
On Dec. 8, Rammell responded: “At no point in all the hearings or briefs in this case has the State provided ‘proof’ of a ‘substantial government interest’ in warrantless suspicionless searches of private livestock carriers.”
Further, it must be determined “if privately owned horses for recreational purposes qualify as a ‘pervasively regulated business.’ The State argued all livestock, commercial or recreational, fall under the ‘special needs’ exemption.”
While Rammell acknowledged the need for state-entry permits, he pointed out a “potential nightmare” – with brand inspections valid for three days, any livestock owner traveling the state could be stopped “numerous times by state, county and city officers and asked to show brand inspection papers as he moved across Wyoming for a week. The owner would end up needing to get another brand inspection before returning home, which Rammell calls “unnecessary, arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of power, which also makes the statute unconstitutional.”
He compared “unannounced inspections” of livestock trailers to stopping all vehicles with Colorado plates to enforce Wyoming’s marijuana laws, stopping all vehicles with children to fight trafficking, checking all vehicles with “hispanic passengers” for legal status and checking all vehicles for registration to make sure they are not stolen.
“The motion to suppress should be granted for an unreasonable stop and seizure without a warrant and WS 11-21- 103(a) should be ruled unconstitutional!” he concluded.