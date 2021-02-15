Wyoming and Montana's Powder River Basin is home to some of the world's largest surface coal mines. Lighthouse Resources Inc., filed for bankruptcy, citing $95 million in cleanup costs for the Decker mine, in southern Montana. Yet the company paid its executives – a president, CEO, treasurer, general manager, two secretaries and four directors – $3.3 million , including $702,500 in bonuses prior filing, according to court documents. Powder River Basin Resource Council photo