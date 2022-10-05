Whitetop

Lepidium draba, or heart-pod hoary cress, better known as whitetop, is a rhizomatous perennial flowering plant in the family Brassicaceae. Shutterstock

 Shutterstock

The noxious invasive weed whitetop, which has colonized vast tracts of the West with its pale flower clusters, has long confounded landowners and resource managers. Also known as hoary cress, the plant proliferates quickly, has no natural North American predators and is reportedly toxic to cattle in large quantities.

An unlikely warrior has emerged in the whitetop battle: a microscopic mite from Europe researchers believe can stunt the weed’s growth. This summer, land managers released the mite in Wyoming for the first time.

