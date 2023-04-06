Wind farm FILE
A wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp is seen May 6, 2013, near Glenrock, Wyo. Western U.S. electrical utility PacifiCorp plans to move faster away from coal-fired power while getting more juice from the sun and wind, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 3.

DOUGLAS — The $525-million-plus, 393-megawatt NextEra Energy’s Cedar Springs IV wind farm is slated to begin construction in Converse County this August, the start of a 17-month development window to bring the project online.

