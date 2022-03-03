LARAMIE — Bright red lines across the Wyoming Department of Transportation mobile map quickly tell the story: Interstate 80 is closed.
Again.
The decision to close, and reopen, the interstate that crosses all of southern Wyoming is based on observations of WYDOT personnel on the interstate, said Doug McGee, spokesman for the WYDOT District 1 office in Cheyenne.
“I-80 is essentially a 400-mile mountain pass,” McGee said. “The highest point on I-80 in the U.S. is the top of Telephone Canyon by the Lincoln memorial. The average elevation of I-80 in Wyoming is about 6,200 feet. You’re driving a 400-mile mountain pass with sustained high winds, with sustained low temperatures, and all that open prairie is full of snow.”
At what point does snow and wind mean the road is closed? Those recommendations come from WYDOT maintenance crews and members of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Both groups operate under WYDOT.
Troopers and WYDOT crews make their observations based on years of road experience, McGee said. They report their recommendations to a supervisor, who calls for the road to open or close. Calls are routed to a dispatch center in Cheyenne to share the information.
“We want the roads to stay open,” said Ed Leyba, a Laramie maintenance technician who serves as one of the plow drivers making recommendations. “We try not to shut it down. Traffic helps keep the road clean.”
Closures are never scheduled based on weather predictions, McGee said, but reflect the conditions on the road at the time. They are based on visibility, severe icing or drifting snow.
Closures also are based on how well vehicles cope with the conditions. Crashes or vehicles sliding off the road can initiate a closure.
High winds can mean the interstate is closed for lightweight or high-profile vehicles, McGee said. Semitrailer blow-overs are the most common. Tourists with trailers also may not understand the risk.
“There are days when it blows 60, 70, 80 miles an hour,” he said. “An empty house trailer or camper RV will blow right over. It’s really up to the drivers to know their vehicle’s capability.”
Affected motorists
Sharon and Jim Musich of Woodbury, Minnesota, found themselves stranded in Laramie during a recent closure of I-80.
The couple was on their way to Salt Lake City and had left Cheyenne that morning. They were already on I-80 east of Laramie when they saw a sign that the road had been closed.
“We couldn’t turn around. It got worse and worse,” Sharon Musich said. “Finally, a state patrol (trooper) came by and told us there was a turnaround a quarter of a mile away. We followed a nice truck and got back here.”
The couple took a break at the Love’s Travel Stop in Laramie to wait out the closure.
“When we left Minnesota, we were outrunning a snowstorm, and we made it until we got to here,” she said.
This motorist added that her family's experience with travel in a cold climate meant that they had blankets, emergency rations and heavy clothes with them. They kept their gas tank full and let their family know where they were.
McGee also recommends that travelers download the Wyoming 511 mobile phone application or go to map.wyoroad.info.
On some occasions, drivers will see a warning for a “rolling closure.” This means that although part of the route may be safe to travel, if there are closures near cities like Laramie or Rawlins, services like motels, parking and bathrooms may already be at capacity. In that case, the highway may be closed “upstream” from the disruption.
Shawn Chambers, owner of Connections Trucking Services, was one of the out-of-state truckers stranded in Laramie on the same day as the Musich family. As he looked ahead to 14 to 16 hours of closure, he said he made plans to stay in a motel.
The closures do have an impact on his bottom line, he said.
“Rooms, food, gas — everything costs more,” he said about having a layover. “Plus, extra fuel to stay warm.”
Chambers said he watches the weather closely, but when his route takes him west, he has to take I-80.
“It all goes through Laramie,” he said.