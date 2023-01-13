JACKSON—Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Todd Baxter leap-frogged between related accidents Wednesday on Teton Pass in what ultimately became a crash between nine vehicles that slid into each other like dominoes.
According to Clayton Platt, investigations sergeant for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday to assist a stuck semitrailer. The call was primarily handled by Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Baxter said the truck was on Highway 22, headed over the mountain from Wilson, when it lost traction and stopped moving near milepost 10. The license plates showed the truck was from the East Coast, Baxter said, and the driver was an Alabama man who had never seen snow.
Baxter called for a tow truck to pull the semi up to the top of the pass, at which point the driver could make it back down.
Then the rescuing tow truck ran into problems.
“When the tow vehicle got to the pullout around milepost 9, where all the snowmobilers park, to put on his chains, the tow truck started to slide,” Baxter said.
When Baxter heard the news, he left the semi trailer driver with another trooper who had arrived on scene to go assist the stuck tow truck.
It was cold, snowing and slippery in spots, but Baxter said the plow driver on the scene laid down a lot of sand and other road treatment. However, the section of road where the tow truck driver pulled out to put chains on hadn’t been treated.
“When he elevated the rear tires to put the chains on, when the tires lifted up, it just slowly started sliding,” Baxter said.
It quickly became a domino effect of sliding into eight parked cars, luckily all of them empty while their owners were out riding snowmobiles.
The vehicles hit by the tow truck sustained varying degrees of damage, ranging from $500 to $10,000.