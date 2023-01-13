JACKSON—Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Todd Baxter leap-frogged between related accidents Wednesday on Teton Pass in what ultimately became a crash between nine vehicles that slid into each other like dominoes.

According to Clayton Platt, investigations sergeant for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday to assist a stuck semitrailer. The call was primarily handled by Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus