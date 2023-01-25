Climate Change States

Test engineer Jacob Wilcox pulls his arm out of a glove box used for processing sodium at TerraPower, a company developing and building small nuclear reactors in Everett, Wash. In November, Bill Gates’ company TerraPower announced it had chosen Kemmerer for a nontraditional, sodium-cooled nuclear reactor that will bring on workers from a local coal-fired power plant scheduled to close soon. The project comes as many U.S. states see nuclear emerging as an answer to fill the gap as a transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

 Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Wyoming leaders are jazzed about nuclear. The hope, for many, is that the advanced reactor set to be built in Kemmerer next decade will mark the emergence of a lucrative new industry.

