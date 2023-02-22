Sign in Powell about books

A local resident has angled a sign to face Southside Elementary School that urges parents to keep gender ideology out of schools. An accompanying sign reminds parents, “The kids are yours, not theirs!”

 Braden Schiller/Powell Tribune

POWELL — Parents of Powell students will have more input and librarians and administrators will have clearer decision making guidelines if a new policy regarding library books continues to move forward.

