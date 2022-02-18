GREEN RIVER — "Who the heck is burning their trash at 4 o'clock in the morning?"
Ryan Pasborg recently recalled muttering this question to himself when he first saw the flames.
Pasborg was driving along Highway 374 near Jamestown on his way to work in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Looking at the smoke and flames as he drove, Pasborg realized a garbage fire didn't make sense. Then the reality hit him. He was looking at a house.
"The truck went from probably about 45 to 75" miles per hour, Pasborg said, remembering racing into the driveway where a home was engulfed in flames and emergency responders were nowhere in sight.
Pasborg saw three young children coming out of the garage door. The children said that they couldn't find their mom or little brother.
For a brief moment, Pasborg was trying to process the fact that what was happening was real. But with the faces of three little kids looking up at him, Pasborg – himself a father of three – realized he was this family's only hope. He knew it was time to act now.
"I didn't even think twice," Pasborg said. "As soon as they said that, 'my mom' and 'my little brother,' within five seconds I said, 'You get behind that truck, and you do not follow me,' and I went through that damn door like the Kool-Aid man."
Smoke hit him as soon as he entered the garage, and he could hear fire alarms blaring. It wasn't the first time Pasborg had been in a burning house, having been a volunteer firefighter in Superior, but it was the first time he'd gone in without any protective gear or firefighting equipment. Once inside, Pasborg dropped to his knees.
Extreme heat and darkness closed in around him as he crawled forward. He isn't sure how far he crawled.
As he made his way across the floor, Pasborg bumped into a 4-year-old boy who was on his hands and knees in the kitchen. Scooping the boy up, Pasborg scooted across the floor to keep them both as low as possible until they could get outdoors. He put the boy in his work truck and told the other children to get in so they could stay warm. With the children taken care of, Pasborg hurried back inside.
As he crawled farther than he had before, Pasborg heard a strange noise. He realized the sound was someone struggling to breathe. That's when he found the children's mother.
"As soon as I got to her, she took her last breath of air," Pasborg remembers.
He dragged her out of the house, using his knees to push himself across the floor in an attempt to stay under the smoke.
Once he got them both outside and over to his truck, Pasborg checked the woman for a pulse, a breath or any signs of life.
"There was nothing," he recalled.
Pasborg immediately began CPR. Meanwhile, the daughter of the family got out of the truck, having called 911. Pasborg talked to dispatch as he performed CPR. After more compressions, he was about to start on a second set of breaths when the woman suddenly sat up and gasped for air.
"A lot of weight was lifted off my shoulders," Pasborg said. "We still had a lot going on, but I was very thankful that she took that breath."
Getting the woman into the truck, Pasborg drove the family away, down their driveway until he reached the highway. About five minutes later, the first sheriff's vehicle showed up, followed by the fire department and an ambulance.
While EMS staff worked to get the woman stable in Pasborg's truck, they took the young boy to the ambulance and asked Pasborg to sit with him. Pasborg did his best to provide a distraction.
"I just talked to him like he was my own kid," Pasborg explained.
Once the mother and son were loaded into the ambulance, it rushed them to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The woman was later flown to Salt Lake City due to her injuries.
As 25 firefighters from Green River Fire Department and Fire District No. 1 worked to get the blaze under control, Pasborg met with the children's grandmother, who had walked from her home behind the family's house.
Pasborg drove the grandmother and the children to her house, and then he returned to his own home.
He wasn't there long, however, before the grandma contacted him, asking if he had any clothes to spare for the children. Again, Pasborg didn't hesitate.
"I dug through my kids' personal clothes and my clothes and my fiancé's clothes," he said.
After delivering his family's clothes to the grandmother's home, Pasborg wanted to do more. He got together with his fiancé, Alexandria Price, and her sister, Miranda Martinez. They put together some money, then headed to Walmart, where they bought clothing. The trio ended up spending a few hundred dollars.
As his story began to be shared, Pasborg started getting hundreds of Facebook notifications and messages, from people calling him a hero to people offering to buy him dinner. The story has only continued to spread, with broadcasters from places like Salt Lake City and Canada reaching out to him.