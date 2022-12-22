Pronghorn migration

Pronghorn migrate south for the winter near the town of Pinedale. These animals are part of a herd that migrates south through the Green River basin. Although their travels are known, they remain unprotected by the state of Wyoming.

Photo by Joe Riis

A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost.

Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling a protective designation that is warranted by the policy, but would be problematic for a $17 billion gas field. Wildlife officials and advisors for the governor say there’s no one reason for the delay.

