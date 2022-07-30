Canada Pope

Pope Francis speaks to journalists on Saturday aboard the papal flight back from Canada, where he paid a six-day pastoral visit. Guglielmo Mangiapane/pool photo via AP

 Guglielmo Mangiapane

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE – Pope Francis agreed Saturday that the attempt to eliminate Indigenous culture in Canada through a church-run residential school system amounted to a cultural “genocide.”

Speaking to reporters while en route home from Canada, Francis said he didn’t use the term during his trip to atone for the Catholic Church’s role in the schools because it never came to mind.

