Coal Transport BNSF Railway

Ryan Dorgan/Casper Star-Tribune via AP file

In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, rail cars are filled with coal and sprayed with a topper agent to suppress dust at Cloud Peak Energy’s Antelope Mine north of Douglas.

 Ryan Dorgan/Casper Star-Tribune via AP file

GILLETTE — Campbell County had a relatively good year for coal, but it could have been better.

The uptick in demand for thermal coal that began about 18 months ago carried through 2022 and led to a subtle increase in overall production from Powder River Basin mines. But due to persistent logistical issues getting the coal shipped on schedule, those numbers may have fallen well short of what they could have been.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus