A legislative committee recently advanced a bill that would authorize the state to apply for primacy over federal permitting and licensing that guides the management of rare earth element mining’s radioactive byproducts.

Lawmakers and industry representatives believe the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality can permit and oversee the management of rare earth materials containing uranium and thorium more quickly and efficiently than the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which may entice more rare earth mining in the state.


