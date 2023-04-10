CASPER – It’s all coming up roses for the rare earths mining project in the works outside Laramie.

A few weeks after announcing that its Halleck Creek find could be the largest known deposit of rare earth elements — a modern manufacturing staple — in North America, American Rare Earths released a formal resource estimate on March 31 that suggests a mine at the site could prosper for decades to come.

