A Rocky Mountain red fox, a subspecies of the common predator found only in the Beartooth Mountains, carries a fresh rodent meal to a safe place to eat along the Beartooth Highway. The subspecies have a variation of coloration, larger paws and smaller ears than the typical red fox. There are 45 variations of red fox around the world, some that are endangered. Photo by Mark Davis, Powell Tribune

POWELL – In the drainages, plateaus and enclaves of the Beartooth Mountains, a relic of two ice ages ago is thriving, despite being isolated for hundreds of thousands of years.

The Rocky Mountain subspecies of the red fox is a success story of survival, despite rarely receiving the benefits of conservation efforts.

