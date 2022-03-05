RAWLINS – A city of Rawlins advisory to boil water has been extended and is likely to continue through Wednesday.
Residents in Rawlins and Sinclair started to conserve and boil their water as the city works to repair its water lines, which failed Thursday to the point of cutting off many customers.
In what city officials have dubbed an emergency situation, the disruption of service happened as work continues to repair leaks in the water supply pipeline. While workers had reduced water pressure, two additional lines broke, causing the city’s tanks to leak.
City staff have been working around the clock to repair leaks at Cedar Street and south of town, said Rawlins City Engineer Austin Gilbert in an interview with Bigfoot 99 Radio.
There also was a problem with the pump at the water treatment plant that has since been fixed. There has been some water starting to come from the plant, which is a good sign, Gilbert said Friday morning.
Levels in the city’s water tanks have slowly been rising, but a multi-day testing process must take place to ensure the cleanliness of the water before the advisory can be lifted.
Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum said the city’s system was overdue for repairs.
The city requested emergency funding to help defray the costs associated with Thursday's water disruption, but was denied, Weickum said. Instead, the city is using about $1.5 million from its general fund.
“We’re playing catch-up,” Weickum said about the city being behind on maintaining the system. “There were talks about worst-case scenarios, and that’s what happened.”
City officials expected to have the water disruption fixed by Saturday. In the radio interview, City Manager Shawn Metcalf emphasized that city staff were doing all they could to fix the problem as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, residents were advised to bring water at a roiling boil for at least 3 minutes before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes or brushing their teeth, or use bottled water, according to the city website. Any stored water or ice made recently should be discarded.
The water issues have resulted in the closures of Rawlins schools, county offices, restaurants and the Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County.
Well water and bottled water was available for pickup at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Multiplex all day Friday until the evening. Water supplies were donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salt Lake City and Carbon County Search and Rescue is helping with distribution.
Thursday afternoon, Carbon County Road and Bridge and Mike’s City Bar and Grill provided water, according to the city website. Homeland Security, Rawlins Parks & Recreation, the town of Saratoga and Wyoming Department of Transportation have also helped with supplies.
Volunteers have also been helping provide raw water to hospitals and nursing homes to help with toilet flushing.
Hospital rallies
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County has been successful in pulling together a team to deal with the emergency, said spokesperson Stephanie Hinkle.
As of Friday afternoon, there were six patients admitted to the hospital, and none of them were experiencing interrupted access to care. The hospital will be able to continue with surgeries, baby deliveries and other care for at least three days, she said.
“Yesterday, we proved that we’ve learned some lessons over the last three years,” Hinkle said about handling the emergency.
Between the challenges presented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in the facilities before that, the hospital has developed an efficient emergency response system.
As the water shortage goes on, staff will have to continue monitoring resources and will update the community if they have to pause or outsource certain types of care.
Other safety measures
While Rawlins Fire Department trucks have full water tanks in case they have to respond to a situation, the city is advising residents to turn off pilot lights if their water heaters have emptied to decrease fire danger.
“Our community is absolutely incredible when there's a crisis,” Weickum said. “Instead of tearing each other apart, they come together to solve the problem. We are so blessed to have the community members we do have to get past some of these things.”