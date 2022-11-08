Jim Bridger Power Plant

Water vapor and pollutants rise from stacks at the Jim Bridger power plant in southwest Wyoming on Jan. 19, 2022. Photo by Dustin Bleizeffer, WyoFile.com

CASPER – Wyoming is home to some of the worst coal ash contamination in the country, according to a new report from a pair of environmental groups.

Authored by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, the report ranks the Naughton and Jim Bridger power plants – both located in southwestern Wyoming and owned by Rocky Mountain Power parent company PacifiCorp – as the No. 3 and No. 4 most polluted U.S. coal ash sites.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus