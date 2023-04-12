US-NEWS-REPUBLICANS-TRANS-POLITICS-GET

Demonstrators gather at a rally to protest the passing of SB 150 on March 29, 2023, at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. SB 150, which was proposed by State Senator Max Wise, R-Ky., is criticized by many as a "Don't Say Gay" bill and was vetoed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during the General Assembly. Lawmakers may override this veto, passing the bill into law.

 Jon Cherry/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Republican preoccupation with transgender issues, which has resulted in hundreds of bills at the state and federal levels, may excite the party’s evangelical base. But analysts say all that enthusiasm for restricting the rights and health care of about 0.6% of Americans risks putting off swing voters.

Pollsters and strategists from both parties largely agree: Focusing on transgender issues could help Republicans in the general election if independent voters see the GOP as defending commonsense school policies from “woke” gender ideology run amok. Or it could end up hurting Republicans if voters think they’re just picking on a small, misunderstood set of individuals simply trying to live their lives.

