BUFFALO – On Tuesday, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, firefighters battling the Robinson fire continued to mop up and patrol in both Y and A divisions. In Division Z, crews mopped up along the handline gaining containment all the way from the Y/Z break around the south end of the fire to the rock outcrop.
With the successful burn operations that have taken place, containment has increased to 64%.
Structure assessments continue within an approximate six-mile radius of the fire. From the structure assessments fire managers will develop a structure defense plan that will be passed on to the county to support their future fire suppression planning.
Today, firefighters will continue monitoring and patrolling the fire perimeter watching for changes in fire activity or heat sources near the fire’s edge.
Yesterday’s red flag weather, with temperatures close to 100 degrees, tested containment lines throughout the fire area. With cooler weather forecasted – a dry cold front moving in should help increase relative humidities by 10% and bring lower temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees – reduced fire behavior is expected during the next several days. The winds will be coming out of the north and shifting out of the east later in the day. Gust will be up to 25 miles-per-hour.