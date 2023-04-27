DENVER — The three men who authorities say threw rocks at vehicles last week, killing 20-year-old Alexa Bartell, turned around after the fatal crash and took a photo of the woman’s car as a memento, according to a Jefferson County sheriff’s affidavit.

One of the 18-year-old suspects told investigators he felt “a hint of guilt,” and said that he and one other man had thrown rocks at vehicles on at least 10 separate days since February. Another suspect was described by a friend as participating in “destructive behavior” because he liked to cause “chaos,” according to the 10-page affidavit released Thursday.

