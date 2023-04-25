CASPER — Members of a Natrona County school board committee chaffed at a draft district policy that would restrict which bathrooms transgender students use, remove liability protections for teachers who counsel students about gender dysphoria and require parental notification when a student raises the subject.

Trustee discussion and public comment during Monday’s Board Policy Committee was contentious. An impassioned and overflowing audience both castigated and praised the sweeping policy, reflecting the same tension that has consumed past board meetings on book bans and other social issues.

