Shed hunter with bounty

A shed antler hunter poses with his opening day May 1, 2020, bounty at the Flat Creek trailhead on the outskirts of the National Elk Refuge near Jackson.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring.

Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming Attorney General’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game and Fish Department “likely” lacks the authority to restrict outsiders under current state statute. Lawmakers are pursuing a remedy for that, however.

