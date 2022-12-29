SHERIDAN – Sheridan City Council voted three times to solidify decisions regarding the open space ordinance for the city of Sheridan.

The council approved the ordinance on third reading and voted on two amendments to the ordinance. Part A of the amendment reduced the required open space for Residential 3 zoning from 17% to 10%, and part B requires additional open space if the city deems insufficient space to accommodate snow removal storage.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus