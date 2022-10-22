Netflix

A logo for Netflix is seen on a remote control in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 13, 2020. AP

LOS ANGELES – After two consecutive quarters of subscriber decline, Netflix said its prospects look brighter for the second half of the year as it prepares to launch a cheaper streaming plan with commercials.

The company also continues to invest in other areas, including gaming. It currently has roughly 35 games and 55 in development.

