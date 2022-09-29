CASPER – People filled the room. Students, parents, librarians, teachers, professors, counselors, psychologists. They sat in every one of the roughly 40 seats. Some stood against the back wall. Others watched the meeting from adjacent overflow rooms. Many of the people who came wore buttons from the Wyoming Library Association illustrated with a rainbow and the phrase “Freedom to read’em.”

A line of attendees stood to the side of the room, waiting to tell the Natrona County school board why they think the school district should keep two books that some wanted banned from their school libraries.

