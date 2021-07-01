Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT... At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Crystal Lake Campground, or 14 miles west of Cheyenne, moving north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Granite Springs Reservoir, Federal, Granite Springs Campground, Warren AFB, Crystal Lake Reservoir, Warren Af Base, Crystal Lake Campground and Ranchettes. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 6, and between mile markers 21 and 28. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 338 and 359. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&