The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 546 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Hillsdale to Cheyenne, moving southeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, Burns, Hillsdale, Carpenter, Ranchettes and Fox
Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming near mile marker 13.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 363 and 389.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT
FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY...
At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warren AFB, or
near Cheyenne, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Warren Af Base,
Ranchettes, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 12.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 352 and 362.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central
Laramie County through 615 PM MDT...
At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Hillsdale, or 10 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Hillsdale and Ranchettes.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 369 and
383.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Laramie County residents cast their vote Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center polling location. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CASPER – The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has filed a motion seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law that requires voters to present ID at the polls.
The motion requesting dismissal argues that plaintiff Tim Newcomb, an attorney who has expertise in the Wyoming Constitution, has not been harmed by the law, and therefore lacks standing to bring the challenge.
“Put simply, Newcomb fails to allege any fact that indicate a genuine interest in this case,” the state’s memorandum says. “Newcomb has not alleged that he has or will suffer any harm.”
The law, which requires voters to show ID at the polls, was passed in the 2021 legislative session and has been in effect for roughly a year.
The upcoming midterm elections will be the first major elections in Wyoming where voters will have to bring identification. The state’s voters have long had to show a photo ID when registering, a provision the lawsuit does not challenge.
The lawsuit, brought by Newcomb and his attorney, Charles Pelkey, a former Democratic state lawmaker, alleges the statute is inconvenient and unnecessary.
“(The voter ID law) trammels the constitutional right essential to suffrage both in passage and operation,” the suit states.
This suit represents one of the first attempts to legally challenge the voter ID law on the basis of the state’s constitution.
“This is not the last century,” the lawsuit read. “The government needs to show why the first acceptable photo ID cannot display automatically to the poll workers when people vote, so voters can be welcomed and thanked for voting – rather than challenged.”
Currently, 35 states have some sort of voter ID law with varying levels of requirements.
In Wyoming, if ID is not presented at the polls, a voter is given a provisional ballot. To have that ballot be counted, the voter must visit a county clerk no later than the close of business on the following day and present a valid ID.
This is Wyoming’s first voter ID law, but lawmakers attempted to pass similar bills before they were finally successful in 2021.
The success came after former President Donald Trump repeatedly made unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Dozens of courts have refuted those claims.
Neither Newcomb nor Pelkey immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good recently told the Star-Tribune that voters do not seem to be hindered by the new ID requirement.
“People are glad that we’re asking for ID to vote,” she said. “No one seems to have any heartburn about that.”
The following forms of ID are acceptable: Wyoming driver’s license or ID card; tribal ID card; valid U.S. passport; U.S. military card; driver’s license or ID card from another state; University of Wyoming student ID; Wyoming community college student ID; Wyoming public school student ID; valid Medicare insurance card; valid Medicaid insurance card.
If you do not have one of the listed documents, you may obtain a free Wyoming identification card from the local driver services office.