20201104-news-election-mc-22.JPG

Laramie County residents cast their vote Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center polling location. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CASPER – The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has filed a motion seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law that requires voters to present ID at the polls.

The motion requesting dismissal argues that plaintiff Tim Newcomb, an attorney who has expertise in the Wyoming Constitution, has not been harmed by the law, and therefore lacks standing to bring the challenge.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus