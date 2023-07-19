US-NEWS-STUDY-HEAT-COST-GET

A billboard displays the temperature that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday in Phoenix. A persistent heat dome over Texas that has expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona is subjecting millions of Americans to excessive heat warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University, published by the Center for American Progress, has reported that the heat wave running rampant across the U.S. is significantly inflating health care costs.

The authors of the study — an interdisciplinary group of faculty, staff and students from the university — estimated that heat events each summer are responsible for nearly 235,000 emergency department visits and over 56,000 hospital admissions for heat-related or heat-adjacent illnesses. In total, this is believed to add approximately $1 billion in health care costs across the country each summer.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus