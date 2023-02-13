GREYBULL — February. A month synonymous with love. With hearts and flowers. Even though statistics show that more and more marriages end in divorce. That more and more men and women are choosing the option of living together, rather than committing themselves to one person for “as long as we both shall live.”
What are the ingredients for a good, solid marriage? Why do some marriages last for 50, 60 or 70 years and others fail within a few years, or after 40 years?
We decided to ask several couples who have stood the test of time why their marriages have been successful. It would be impossible to live a life with a husband/wife and have no disagreements or quarrels. No differences of opinion. No petty arguments that can get larger and larger unless settled in some way.
What qualities, what inner strengths does a husband/wife have that helps overcome any shortcomings a spouse might admittedly have?
We decided to ask a few couples from around the community whose marriages have stood the test of time.
Guy and Becky Henderson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in December. Seventy years that both say have not been without problems, but have been happy, nonetheless. They are lifelong residents of this community. Guy grew up in Greybull, Becky grew up in Emblem ,and both are graduates of Greybull High School. Guy graduated in 1949 and was working on Emblem Bench when he and Becky Werbelow, a junior, started “seriously dating.”
He joined the U.S. Navy, and yes, absence does make the heart grow fonder. During Christmas vacation, Becky’s brother, George, and Martin Mayland drove her to San Francisco – with one stop on the way. Guy met them in Reno, Nevada, and the two exchanged vows in a Lutheran parsonage. After a brief honeymoon in San Francisco, Becky, George and Martin returned to Greybull, where Becky finished her senior year, graduated and joined Guy in San Francisco.
Reflecting on her 70 years, Becky said, "I am a firm believer that in-laws are a big factor in making a marriage last. My parents thought the world of Guy, and his parents treated me like a daughter. They even asked me to move in with them when Guy was sent overseas and we were expecting our first baby. They drove to San Francisco to get me, and I lived with them until Guy was discharged. Roger, our first baby, was three months old before he met his dad.
“Another factor for a good marriage is for a couple to work together to make serious decisions, talking things over until they come to a mutual agreement. However,” she added, “Guy did make one decision on his own, telling me he didn’t want me to go to work until the boys (Roger, Vern, Darin and Ross) were older, and that was fine with me. I didn’t go to work until the youngest were in grade school.”
Becky said it is also important that a couple help each other as much as possible, “especially when it comes to raising a family.”
She remembered one decision that was difficult to make. Guy was working for Mobile Oil when he got a call from Mobile Chemical in Beaumont, Texas, offering him a much better job, a definite move up. Becky said, “It was a dual decision. Guy would not have accepted if I had not agreed.”
Becky recalled the morning they left Greybull, looking back at Roger and Vern in the backseat and seeing tears streaming down their faces. “They didn’t want to leave their Grandma, but they never said a word.”
The family lived in Beaumont for seven years, moved to Moorcroft, and when Darin was 9 months old, they moved back to Greybull.
“Guy’s parents took care of Darin until we got moved back,” Becky said. They have been back in Greybull since 1966 and live on Greybull River, on property homesteaded by Guy’s great grandfather, John Borner – with kids, grandkids and great-grandkids enriching their life every day.
Ray and Wally Valasek have an interesting story on how they met. Ray was working on the railroad, stationed in a small town in Nebraska; Wally, a beautician, was working in a small town in Colorado. She had accepted a date to go to a dance with a young man who, at the last moment, couldn’t get to Colorado (the towns were not that far apart), so he asked a friend if he would pick his date up and bring her to the dance. That friend was Ray. Wally didn’t enlighten us as to whether she ever saw her original date again, but she definitely did see Ray.
Wally said in addition to being good-looking, he was fun, kind, respectful and easy to talk to. When asked, Ray described Wally in almost those same words, except that she was pretty, fun and the attraction was mutual. They exchanged wedding vows on Jan. 20, 1958.
Ray’s railroading career took them to Worland, and they moved to Basin before settling in Greybull. The couple has four children, Pam, Paul, Susan and Laurie, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. They celebrated their 65th anniversary in January.
Looking back on the 60-plus years, Wally said that whenever problems or concerns came up, they always “talked through them. We could usually find common ground and ‘meet in the middle.’” She laughed when asked what would have happened if they had serious difficulties. "We agreed that the one who left had to take the kids.”
Faith also was important to them as a couple and as a family. “I was raised Lutheran, Ray was Catholic.” Their children were raised Catholic, and Wally said when it got to the point where Ray and the kids were going to church every Sunday, “I didn’t want the kids to see me staying home.” She converted, and faith became a family affair.
Ray retired in 1995, and the couple stayed active in community activities until recently. Ray said, “My memory isn’t very good anymore,” and Wally has a few medical problems. Daughter Pam returned to Greybull to care for her parents. Both Ray and Wally consider that a blessing.
John and Bonnie Coyne celebrated 53 years of marriage in December. Both are graduates of GHS. John was a senior the year Bonnie was a freshman.
John graduated from Regis College in Denver and then was drafted, serving in the Army with a tour in Vietnam.
He and Bonnie tied the knot Dec. 27, 1969, in a ceremony held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The couple lived in Denver for four years, where John worked at a bank. They decided that life in the big city was not what they wanted in the long haul, and started looking for something closer to home and family – but Greybull was not on their bucket list. As fate would have it, a job opened up at Big Horn Federal. John applied, interviewed, and they returned to their roots and have lived a happy, productive life, raising their two sons in the town they both grew up in.
Bonnie said, “When contacted for this article, and as we considered it, we decided to write down our thoughts separately. We chose to do so by each providing three separate words on what we thought made our marriage last.”
For one, those words were humor, patience and devotion; for the other they were gratitude, friendship and priorities. Imagine their surprise when they compared those lists. Not one word or quality needed for a successful marriage was the same.
“After seeing each other’s words, we laughed as friends do,” Bonnie said.
It's been a good 53 years, both would agree. They have two sons, John (to the third degree), who works at Big Horn Federal – following in his dad’s footsteps, and Michael, who lives in Lander and works for the BLM. The couple has three grandchildren between them.
Mike and Christine McMillan exchanged wedding vows on Nov. 25, 1970, in Sheridan. Mike’s father, the Rev. Odias McMillan officiated. Mike was on leave from Fitzsimmons Army Hospital, where he was recovering from wounds he suffered in Vietnam.
“He had to return to Fort Bragg in December,” Christine explained. “I waited for him to return in January and finished my second semester of my sophomore year at Sheridan College.”
When asked about making a marriage work, Christine recalled, “When you are young and fall in love, it is a miracle. You feel as if you are ‘walking on air,’ and you can hardly believe another person can make you so happy. Fifty-two years ago, Michael and I got married. Each year is unique and different, and life has many challenges and deeply sorrowful moments. It also has many moments of sheer joy and peace and fun together. Love can only last with a commitment to never give up. Love surely becomes sweeter as the years go by. I love Michael more each day that passes.”
Powerful words, and Michael’s words resonate with feeling. “Christine is the love of my life. Fifty-two years together and still going strong.”