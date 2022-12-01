US-NEWS-SCOTUS-STUDENTLOANS-LA

The Supreme Court said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, it will rule next year on the legality of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Kent Nishimura

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday refused an emergency appeal to immediately revive President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but agreed to rule early next year on its legality.

The justices left in place an appeals court ruling that has put the program on hold.


