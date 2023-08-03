Congress Oversight Biden

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, joined at left by lawyer Matthew Schwartz, departs after giving closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations of President Joe Biden’s son, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2023.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Focusing on the Bidens, rather than Donald Trump’s federal court appearance, House Republicans released a transcript Thursday of their interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings by the president’s son.

The more than five-hour closed-door interview with Devon Archer by the House Oversight Committee, released hours before Trump’s appearance to face a third list of charges, provides fresh insight into how President Joe Biden’s youngest son used his relationship with his father, who was then vice president, to court foreign investors. Archer said Hunter Biden was using the “illusion of access” in Washington.

