Thermopolis Police Officer Dood Jaussaud shows off his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air police car during the production of a short film at the old airport air strip. Jaussaud bought and restored the car. Photo courtesy of Pat Cornwell

THERMOPOLIS – Thermopolis Police Officer Dood Jaussaud has restored a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and converted it into a police car.

Jaussaud explained that he has been planning this for a long time.


