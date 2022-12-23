BIZ-CPT-SANTA-NORAD-MCT

NORAD will track Santa’s flight for the 67th year. NORAD/TNS

With the world population topping eight billion for the first time, “Santa is flying faster than ever; we estimate he’s traveling over Mach 7 this year” – seven times the speed of sound, more than a mile per second – “to hit all those datapoints around the world in one night,” says Adam Gorski, aerospace engineer for Exton, Pennsylvania-based Ansys Government Initiatives.

AGI, a flight-simulation subsidiary of Ansys Inc., is one of two Philadelphia-area tech companies that cooperate to track Santa Claus’ Christmas Eve flights in real time, using data collected by NORAD, the U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command.

