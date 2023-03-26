US-NEWS-SUICIDES-GUNS-REGISTRIES-MCT

Katrina Brees is pictured here with her mother, Donna Burke, in New Orleans, 2012. Katrina Brees has been advocating for a voluntary do-not-sell gun registry to prevent gun suicides like her mother’s.

 Pat Burke/Courtesy of Katrina Brees/TNS

Editor’s note: If you or a loved one is in distress, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

As lawmakers and mental health advocates wrestle with how to stop the avalanche of suicides by firearm in this country, some are looking to a novel idea at work in a handful of states: Register yourself as a suicide risk so you can’t buy a gun on a whim.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus