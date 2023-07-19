US-NEWS-TRUMP-ACCUSER-GET

Writer E. Jean Carroll arrives as jury selection is set to begin in the defamation case against former President Donald Trump brought by Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, at the Manhattan Federal Court, New York, April 25, 2023.

 Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the defamation and battery case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll, who was ultimately awarded $5 million in damages.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in a 59-page decision said there was no “miscarriage of justice” when jurors found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation back in May. He further concluded that the verdict was not “a seriously erroneous result,” as the former president alleged, adding that, upon considering Trump’s arguments, he “found them all unpersuasive.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus