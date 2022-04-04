NEW YORK – When a Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic panned Donald Trump’s plans for a new Manhattan skyscraper, Trump responded by suing. When the tenants of a building he was trying to clear sued to halt their evictions, Trump slapped back by filing suit against the law firm representing the tenants. And when an author said the former president was worth far less than he’d claimed, Trump again took legal action.
Last week, Trump last week filed a lawsuit accusing his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party of conspiring to sink his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties to Russia.
Throughout his business and political career, he has used the courts as a venue to air his complaints, among other things.
“It’s part of his pattern of using the law to punish his enemies, as a weapon, as something it was never intended to be,” said James D. Zirin, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan and the author of the book “Plaintiff in Chief,” which details Trump’s legal history. “For him, litigation was a way of life.”
Trump’s latest suit says Democrats in 2016 concocted fictitious claims that his campaign was colluding with Russia and that the FBI as a result pursued an “unfounded” investigation.
The 108-page suit names as defendants longstanding targets of his ire from both the political realm – Clinton and her aides – and the law enforcement community. That includes former FBI Director James Comey and Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two FBI officials who exchanged critical text messages about Trump during the 2016 campaign.
It also piggybacks off the work of special counsel John Durham, listing as defendants the three people – a cybersecurity attorney, an ex-FBI lawyer and a Russia analyst – who have been charged in that criminal probe.
Trump, in the suit, paints himself as the victim of a vast, racketeering conspiracy in which FBI officials who led the investigation knew that it was “based on a false and contrived premise.”
“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” his lawyers wrote, describing the alleged scheme as “so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison.”
It’s well-established through a Justice Department inspector general investigation that the FBI made errors and missteps during the Russia probe that Trump could look to seize on.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in January 2017 that Russia mounted a far-ranging influence campaign aimed at helping Trump beat Clinton. And the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, after three years of investigation, affirmed those conclusions, saying intelligence officials had specific information that Russia preferred Trump and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “approved and directed aspects” of the Kremlin’s influence campaign. It also found clear ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, concluding that Trump’s campaign chairman had had regular contact with a Russian intelligence officer and that other Trump associates were eager to exploit the Kremlin’s aid.
Former special counsel Robert Mueller, who was charged with further investigating the links between Trump and Russia, did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign, but concluded that Russian interference was “sweeping and systematic.” His investigation resulted in criminal charges against 34 people and three entities, including 26 Russians, Trump’s former campaign chair and national security adviser.
More litigation?
Representatives for Trump did not respond to requests for comment for this news article. But Trump attorney Alina Habba defended his approach on Newsmax, telling the network more suits were coming “soon.”
“We have another suit being filed shortly,” she said. “And anybody that’s going to try and make up malicious stories about him while he was sitting as president, prior to his presidency or now is going to be sued.”
Trump, meanwhile, was already using the filing to rile up his crowds at a recent rally in Georgia.
“To fight back against this corrupt establishment’s relentless hoaxes and lies, this week I filed a historic lawsuit to hold them accountable for the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” Trump said to cheers. His mention of Clinton prompted especially loud applause and a revival of the “Lock her up!” chant that was a defining feature of his 2016 campaign.
In addition to serving as a useful political cudgel, Trump’s effort, which comes as he is mulling another run for the White House, could lend the imprimatur of credibility to campaign trail grievances, said Stephen Gillers, a New York University professor of legal ethics.
“To the unaware public, the fact that grievances are repackaged as legal claims adds credibility to the force of those grievances,” Gillers said. “Anyone who pays attention to what goes on in the courts will be able to see through these claims as claims of political victimization in another form. But the public by and large does not pay attention to the validity of the claims.”
Last year, Trump took similar action, filing suits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies, claiming he and other conservatives had been wrongfully censored after his accounts were suspended.
“Trump loved to sue, especially parties that could not afford a legal defense,” said Barbara Res, a former longtime Trump Organization executive turned critic. She said one legal tactic he turned to often was the “preventive strike” suit to weaken rivals and create the impression he was the aggrieved party before they acted.
“Trump’s perception and that of many people is that the first person to sue has a legitimate complaint,” Res said.
Education in tactics
Trump learned his legal tactics from one his early legal advisers, the late Roy Cohn. Cohn was a disbarred lawyer who made his name as a prosecutor in the Julius and Ethel Rosenberg communist spying case that sent the husband and wife to the electric chair, then as aide to Sen. Joe McCarthy during the Red Scare hearings.
Under Cohn, Trump countersued the Justice Department after it brought a case against the Trump Organization in the early 1970s for housing discrimination. The Trump Organization eventually settled, admitting no guilt.
In the years that followed, the casework never let up.
“He’s exceptionally litigious, much of which is instituted not to win but rather to frustrate the opposing party by causing financial hardship,” said Trump’s former fixer-turned adversary Michael Cohen, who went to jail for making hush money payments to a pornography star who alleged an affair with Trump, as well as lying to Congress about a proposed Trump skyscraper in Moscow.
When Trump wins – as he did in March in a case involving the porn star Stormy Daniels – Cohen said, “It emboldens him to continue this rampage of litigation for alternative purposes.”
The suits have proven beneficial in other ways. Trump spent more than a year and a half fighting efforts by then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. to obtain copies of his tax returns, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court. While Trump ultimately failed, his stall tactics dragged the case out so long that Vance, who had appeared on the cusp of seeking an indictment, was replaced by a successor who has allegedly all but closed the case.
Family is not immune.
In September, Trump sued his estranged niece, Mary Trump, and The New York Times over a 2018 story that challenged Trump’s claims of self-made wealth by documenting how his father, Fred, had given him at least $413 million over the decades, including through tax avoidance schemes. Trump’s lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, accused Mary Trump of breaching a settlement agreement by disclosing the records to the newspaper’s reporters.
Mary Trump’s lawyer, Ted Boutrous, wrote in a March 11 letter to the court that Trump’s lawsuit was “brought to punish Mary Trump and to chill speech in the public interest about the former President.”