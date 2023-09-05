US-NEWS-TRUMP-POLL-GET

Former President Donald Trump looks on at the first tee prior to the start of the third round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 Mike Stobe/Getty Images/TNS

Former President Donald Trump has widened his gaping lead over Ron DeSantis and a crowded field of Republican primary contenders as the campaign edges closer toward the crucial early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Even after he was indicted for a fourth time and skipped the first Republican debate, Trump scored 52% of GOP voters’ support in a new CNN national poll. It’s a giant lead over the Florida governor, who stands at 18% in the same poll.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus