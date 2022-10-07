Trail Towns Map of the Pacific Northwest Trail

This is the official U.S. Forest Service Trail Towns Map of the Pacific Northwest Trail, available online at https://www.pnt.org/pnta/maps/.

BOISE, Idaho – U.S. officials are taking a big step involving a 1,200-mile hiking trail stretching from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Forest Service is accepting comments through Oct. 30 on a comprehensive plan for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which starts in Glacier National Park in Montana, crosses through northern Idaho and finishes in Olympic National Park in Washington.

