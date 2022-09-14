...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
U.S. officials have newly withdrawn parcels of public land near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana. This image, captured in a screenshot on Tuesday, is from a Bureau of Land Management withdrawal of more than 900 acres at the Zortman-Landusky Mine reclamation area, announced in June.
BILLINGS (AP) – U.S. officials have withdrawn parcels of public land near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana from future mining to protect a reclamation area where more than $80 million has been spent to clean up past mining contamination.
Mining will be barred for 20 years on 4 square miles of land at the Zortman-Landusky Mine site now administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
Canada-based mining company Pegasus Gold Inc. declared bankruptcy in 1998, leaving cleanup at the site to U.S. taxpayers.
The BLM has previously said the remaining clean up work could cost about $70 million and involve moving millions of tons of waste rock and treating hundreds of millions of gallons of water in coming decades.
Contaminated water from the shuttered mine site has flowed downstream to the Fort Belknap reservation and fouled its water. Treatment of mine water to prevent further contamination will continue indefinitely, the BLM said in announcing the Sept. 9 withdrawal.
About 5.4 square miles were withdrawn from mining in 2000. That action expired in 2020.
A proposal for a new withdrawal on the remainder of the land – about 1.4 square miles – is pending.
In July, state regulators proposed a $517,000 penalty for illegal mine exploration work in the Zortman-Landusky cleanup area by two individuals, Luke Ployhar and Owen Voigt, and two companies, Blue Arc and Legacy Mining. The fine has not been finalized and negotiations on a potential settlement with the men and companies are ongoing, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Moira Davin.