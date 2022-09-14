Zortman-Landusky Mine

U.S. officials have newly withdrawn parcels of public land near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana. This image, captured in a screenshot on Tuesday, is from a Bureau of Land Management withdrawal of more than 900 acres at the Zortman-Landusky Mine reclamation area, announced in June.

BILLINGS (AP) – U.S. officials have withdrawn parcels of public land near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana from future mining to protect a reclamation area where more than $80 million has been spent to clean up past mining contamination.

Mining will be barred for 20 years on 4 square miles of land at the Zortman-Landusky Mine site now administered by the Bureau of Land Management.

