Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne, Eastern Platte County including the cities of Wheatland and Glendo, Eastern Laramie County including the city of Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. A lull in strong wind speeds may occur this evening and overnight, with winds increasing again by early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, especially on north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&