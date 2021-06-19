Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT... At 117 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Natural Fort, or 10 miles southwest of Cheyenne, moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Cheyenne, South Greeley, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 2 and 20. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 346 and 367. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&