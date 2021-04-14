LARAMIE – A top-10 finish at six livestock judging contests this spring boasts for a hopeful fall season for the University of Wyoming livestock judging team.
“I have geared the team exclusively for the national contest in November, and they have responded well to that commitment and idea,” said coach Curtis Doubet. “I did not necessarily prep for each of the spring contests, but instead used pieces of each spring contest for what they had to offer us in relation to what the NAILE (North American International Livestock Exposition) will be like this fall.”
Team members include Kemsley Gallegos, Laramie; Justin Doubet, Parker, Colo.; Cooper Carlson, Atwood, Colo.; Holly Heckendorf, Wellington, Colo.; McKenna Carnahan, Julesburg, Colo.; Jacey Taylor, Montrose, Colo.; Macy Collins, Meeker, Colo.; Kenzie Morris, Yuma, Colo.; Zachary Davis, Sebastopol, Cal.; Jared Roach, Mapleton, Utah; and Grace Gullatt, Salem, Ala. Shanan Davey from Olathe, Colo., is the assistant coach.
The spring season kicked off in January at the Cattleman’s Congress in Oklahoma City. The team was sixth high overall, sixth high reasons, sixth high cattle, sixth high hogs and sixth high sheep and goats. Heckendorf placed sixth high cattle and 20th overall. Carnahan was 17th overall.
At the Patriot contest in Texas, the team placed fourth overall, fourth sheep and goats, fourth hogs, fifth reasons and fifth cattle. Carnahan was ninth cattle and 16th overall.
The team placed fifth high team at the Nebraska Cattleman’s Classic. Justin Doubet was 12th overall and 13th reasons. Carnahan was eighth reasons.
At the Iowa Beef Expo, the team was third high overall, second high team placings and fifth high team reasons. Collins was 12th overall, Carlson was ninth placings and 16th overall, and Carnahan was 11th reasons.
During the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February, the team placed fifth overall, fifth reasons, third goats, third sheep, fifth hogs and sixth cattle. Collins was fifth overall, third cattle and 10th reasons. Heckendorf was high individual goats and ninth overall. Justin Doubet was ninth reasons and 11th overall. Carnahan placed eighth hogs.
The season concluded at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo placing sixth overall, third sheep and goats, fifth cattle, fifth reasons and tenth hogs. Justin Doubet was fifth high sheep and goats and Heckendorf placed seventh high cattle.
The team will go on to compete at contests in the fall leading up to the NAILE in Louisville, Ky., the largest all-breed, purebred livestock event in the world.
“In livestock judging, it is all about how you finish and not about how you start,” said coach Doubet. “I believe with all my heart this team will finish strong and has the potential, the ability, the drive, and the desire to be national champions.”