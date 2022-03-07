LARAMIE — Students and staff in the University of Wyoming Gender and Women’s Studies program were shocked when members of the Wyoming Senate approved a budget amendment that proposed to defund it.
An amendment to Senate File 1, “General Government Appropriations,” had been tacked onto the 2023-24 biennium budget. It would have slashed state funding of this UW program.
“For me, one of my main concerns is I have put so much academic and financial commitment toward the Gender and Women’s Studies program,” UW senior Emma Comstock said about her reaction to the amendment.
The prospect of losing its funding was eased Friday when the Joint Conference Committee altered the amendment to instead require UW to report to the Legislature numbers of students who take noncredit, non-required or incentivized coursework on behavioral and sexual health. Now, the university also would have to report the effect of school policies on students’ choices to study subjects covered by the program.
That the program would be targeted at all was a disturbing overreach of legislative oversight of educational decision-making, said students and program staff.
Comstock studies medieval women’s history, and said her minor in Gender and Women’s Studies has helped shape the way she conducts her academic work. She only needs one more class to complete her minor, which she plans to take next semester.
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, sponsored the original amendment. She had cited concerns over program subjects that emphasize learning about what she called marginalization and translating feminist theory into service and activism.
In addition to her concerns over the legitimacy of her minor and opportunities for future students, third-year Gender and Women’s Studies minor Kasidee Brewer pointed out an irony about the debate.
“Without activism and a progressive agenda, (Steinmetz) wouldn’t be allowed to hold office or vote or even hold opinions on this matter,” Brewer said.
Even before Friday’s committee vote to change the amendment, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, was confident this UW funding wouldn’t become a political casualty.
“The Gender and Women’s Studies program at UW is one of the longest-standing programs in the country, borne from a history of Wyoming’s stature as the Equality State, and one that offers cutting edge classes that have been taught to thousands of students,” said Connolly, who served as the program's director from 2000-06 and still teaches courses in the program.
Professors may approach their lessons through disciplines such as art history or psychology, and the applications even extend to science, technology, mathematics and other areas.
“If you are training ER nurses to not understand the intricacies of queer identity … all those biases have outcomes,” said UW kinesiology major Hanna Crockett. “We’re not improving Wyoming (with targeted legislation).”
Crockett is an officer of the Queer Community Coalition, a student support group. The club was founded by her peer, Riley Skorcz.
The pair said legislation targeting this course of study sends a message of hate to women and LGBTQ people.
“I think it’s just draining, feeling so unwelcome in the place that was supposed to be the most welcoming in the state,” Crockett said. “Queer students hear all the time, elementary through high school, that college will be more open-minded, and we’re not being met with that.”